NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking good weather for your Black Friday shopping, but a cold front brings big changes for the weekend.

As we move through your Friday, expect some patchy areas of fog during the early morning. Then, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

This weekend, get ready for some big weather changes with a cold front.

We're not expecting a weekend washout, but as we move through Saturday, we will see increasing clouds and increasing shower chances, especially by Saturday afternoon and evening as the front pushes through the area. We're mainly expecting light to moderate rain in North Texas. No thunderstorms are expected at this time.

Rain will stick around the area overnight into early Sunday morning. Rain chances are around 40-50% overnight Saturday into Sunday. We're expecting between a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain at this time.

Then, by mid morning on Sunday, we'll see clearing skies. Don't let the sunshine fool you though. Sunday will be breezy and colder. Winds gusting to 30-35 mph will usher in temperatures in the low 50s by afternoon.

By early Monday and Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Highs will be in the 50s.

