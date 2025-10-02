Godley approves emergency plan to remove roaming dog pack

The City of Godley has approved a short-term plan to address a pack of stray dogs that residents say has been roaming neighborhoods and frightening families.

On Thursday night, the Godley City Council voted to partner with the City of Fort Worth to trap and remove about 13 dogs. The agreement will last 30 days, with a $6,000 cap, or up to $200 per dog.

Residents say response was delayed

Some residents say city leaders took too long to respond.

"I have mace now. It's because of all the children and all the pets," one resident said during the meeting.

Godley resident Cami Williams, who operates a pet rescue, said the problem has been raised repeatedly.

"I've been coming to every city council meeting and bringing it up," Williams said. "It's not a new problem. Talking to residents who've lived here longer, they've brought it up multiple times. And these dogs, they just keep multiplying."

Advocates say dogs not aggressive

Animal advocate Dory Cox, with Texas All Creatures Rescue, showed video of her encounter with the dogs. She said seven have already been placed in foster care and that none of them have shown aggression.

"They were friendly. Most of them, some of them are a little more standoffish than others, but we saw no signs of aggression," Cox said.

County joins effort to help

Johnson County commissioners also signed on to the plan because the dogs have primarily been living on ranch land outside city limits. Police Chief Dusty Vinson said the attention on the case has brought new resources.

"It's been a blessing in the end, because now I think that Fort Worth is willing to help us," Vinson said. "Maybe in the future the Humane Society is willing to help us. And now the county is finally talking about, hey, let's all the small cities get together and build an animal control facility."

Uncertainty after 30-day window

For now, residents say they're relieved, but many worry what will happen when the 30-day agreement ends.

"For these little animals, they all deserve a chance. And they need to be loved or protected," Williams said. "At this point, we'll take all the help we can get. I don't think any help should be turned down."