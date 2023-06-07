Watch CBS News
'Gentle giant,' Dallas police horse Big Tex dies from medical complications

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - The Dallas Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its Mounted Unit members, Big Tex. 

"A gentle giant, we thank him for his service," the department shared in a Facebook post, adding Big Tex died from medical complications.

Big Tex served the department for two years before his death on June 4. 

CBS News Texas has reached out to police for more details about Big Tex and is awaiting a response. 

