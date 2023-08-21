Gun thief targets McKinney retailer Gebo's twice in one week, makes off with 21 firearms

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- A burglary suspect made off with 21 firearms from a McKinney retailer earlier this month, and authorities are now offering a reward for his arrest.

The unidentified suspect broke into Gebo's in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 12, and made of with a total of none guns, according to a press release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Just two days later, a man who appears to be the same suspect broke into the store for a second time. The ATF says he tried to get into the cases where handguns were stored, but could not. However, he was able to break into a long gun cabinet and stole 12 of them.

The ATF shared pictures and surveillance video of the suspect, describing him as a white man with short, dark hair and a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

Images released by the ATF show a suspect in the burglary of Gebo's in McKinney ATF

They believe he was driving a dark colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

The ATF, McKinney PD and the National Shooting Sports Federation are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his identification and arrest.

"We at ATF ask the public to help us solve these serial burglaries. Every day that these stolen firearms remain on the streets of McKinney increases the chances of them being used in a violent crime. If you know something, please say something" ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II said in a statement.

If you have any information on the suspect, you can call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit a tip through the agency's website.