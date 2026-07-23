Gaylord Texan reveals Harry Potter theme for 2026 "ice!" holiday attraction

The popular "ice!" holiday attraction at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine this year will bring visitors to Hogwarts, the resort announced Thursday.

"ice! featuring Harry Potter" will make its debut in November, as part of the resort's 22nd annual Lone Star Christmas celebration. The display will include two million pounds of hand-carved ice, including a towering sculpture of Harry's pet owl Hedwig, according to a news release.

Visitors will also see 10 rooms of Harry Potter-themed scenes for photo ops and other activities. The entire attraction is kept at 9 degrees to keep all that ice frozen, and visitors are provided with blue parkas to stay warm. Artisans from Harbin, China, will travel to North Texas starting in October to begin carving.

In addition to "ice!", the resort will host other holiday-themed attractions and be decked out in 2 million Christmas lights, a 54-foot-tall tree and thousands of ornaments.

"ice! featuring Harry Potter" will run from Nov. 13 through Jan. 3, 2027. Tickets are now on sale.