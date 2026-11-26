Refugees from around the world gathered in Dallas on Thanksgiving to celebrate a tradition many are still getting to know.

Gateway of Grace's annual feast connects refugees with one another and with our broader community as they enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

It's now in its 16th year at St. Matthew's Cathedral.

"It's about eating lots of food, and doing fun stuff," said 8-year-old Adeen, who is from Iraq. " Fun fact: I have 30 cats, but I don't have them right now. I'm thankful for my 30 cats, and I'm thankful for the cat I have right now."

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A day to show gratitude for the things we appreciate most.

"Thanks God, Thanks for food, thanks for family, thanks for friends," said Zahra Dawoodi, who is from Iran and has been coming to the event for 10 years.

Her friend Christina Kateb is also from Iran. "Thanks god, thanks lord for my family, my friends and this place," Kateb said.

On this uniquely American holiday, hundreds of refugees from more than a dozen different countries gathered for a Thanksgiving meal with Gateway of Grace. Many dressed in their best cultural attire, enjoying classic Thanksgiving favorites alongside traditional dishes from their home countries.

"This was particularly special to have this celebration with our families because they have experienced uncertainty and severe public discourse," said Samira Page, the founder of the event.

During a year of conflict and war in Iran and other parts of the world, Page said this gathering is about giving families "a place at the table," the theme of this year's event.

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"We want to make sure that our refugee families know that they belong," Page said. "That they haven't been forgotten and that they are welcome."

This community is not marked by division or fear but by love and generosity.

"I like enjoying the time with the people," said Maryam Ismail, from Pakistan. "I honestly hope like everyone is safe. I'm grateful for everyone in here, and I hope everyone finds peace in their life."

A reminder that Thanksgiving isn't just about where we come from, but about celebrating the strength we find in our differences.

"Happy Thanksgiving!" Adeen said.