Garland tips its hat to history with giant sculpture in Downtown Square

In Garland's Downtown Square, the city is paying tribute to its rich hat-making history. Over the weekend, a brand-new landmark was unveiled.

At 20 feet long, 16 feet wide, and 8 feet tall, a giant cowboy hat is quickly becoming a popular photo op in Garland's growing Downtown Square.

It may surprise some, but Garland is officially the "Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas."

State designation dates to 2013

"This is a designation that the state legislature put in place in 2013," Garland Cultural Arts Director Amy Rosenthal said.

"It's because we have a long history of hat manufacturing in Garland, Texas. If you have a cowboy hat, it was most likely made in Garland, Texas!"

Garland's Cultural Arts Director Amy Rosenthal says that history dates back to the 1930s.

Nearly a century of craftsmanship

"So, a really long, almost 100-year-old hat history," she said. "We have Resistol, Stetson, Dorfman Milano, and Master Hatters."

The city's Landmark Museum is featuring the "Hats Off to Garland" exhibit, where visitors can explore the city's hat-making history and view rare collectibles.

Famous names wore Garland-made hats

"LBJ, Ronald Reagan, George Bush, they all wear hats were made in Garland and then you think about George Strait... Beyoncé's hat was made in Garland," Rosenthal said.

Hat sculpture lights up at night

This oversized landmark was designed by the Texas Commission on the Arts and Garland's Cultural Arts Commission, then brought to life by Mello Signs in Fort Worth.

At night, the cowboy hat lights up, celebrating nearly a century of craftsmanship that helped shape Garland into the city it is today.

If you're interested in checking out the Landmark Museum, it's open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.