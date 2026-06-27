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Bicyclist killed in Garland crash, police investigating

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

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A bicyclist was killed Saturday in Garland when a vehicle on Broadway Boulevard struck him as he attempted to cross the street, police said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m., according to the Garland Police Department.

The bicyclist died at the location, and the driver remained and is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

"We're still working to determine all the circumstances surrounding the crash," said Lt. Pedro Barineau, a spokesman for Garland police.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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