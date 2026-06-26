Garbage truck breaks loose while being towed, rolls into Dallas home, authorities say

A garbage truck broke free while being towed Friday afternoon and rolled into a Dallas home, prompting a structural assessment and an investigation, officials said.

CBS News Texas Chopper

The city sanitation truck was being hauled by a third‑party tow company when it detached around 2:20 p.m. in the 8500 block of Thunderbird Lane, according to Dallas police.

An elderly couple who live in the home was not injured, authorities said.

Investigators are evaluating the home for damage and continuing to look into how the separation occurred.

CBS News Texas will provide updates if additional information becomes available.