1 dead, 3 injured after crash involving 18-wheeler in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – One person has died and three others are injured as the result of a car crash early Thursday morning.

It happened on I-30 east in Fort Worth near Alta Mere Drive and Highway 183, which will remain closed into the morning rush hour.

TxDOT cameras showed an 18-wheeler and another vehicle involved in the crash. There was heavy damage to the cab of the 18-wheeler.

While crews work to clear the scene, traffic is being diverted to Highway 183. To get back onto I-30 eastbound, exit Cherry Lane and take Ridgemar Boulevard past Ridgemar Mall.