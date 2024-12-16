Jacob Candanoza, Terrell police officer killed in the line of duty, to be laid to rest on Tuesday

TERRELL – The body of fallen Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza is laying in state on Monday, with visitors making their way to Max Slayton Funeral Home in Terrell to pay their respects to the slain officer.

Candanoza was shot and killed by 25-year-old Darrian Johnson of Mississippi during a routine traffic stop on the night of Dec. 8. Johnson is now in the Kaufman County Jail.

One week after that shooting, the community came together at the Cedar Hill Roller Rink — the rink Candanoza's father owns.

At the vigil, people from Candanoza's life since he was a child gathered to share stories and tributes. They spoke about his time growing up at the rink, to his service in the Marines, to his life as a police officer.

The 28-year-old had just started with the Terrell Police Department in July, and Saturday would have been his 29th birthday.

"For the family to see that they're not going through this alone," said Dallas police officer Carlos Delafuente at the vigil. "People feel what they feel. Everyone's heart hurts when something like this happens. So, it's great to have the support of the community around here, especially since this is a landmark here in Cedar Hill."

The funeral home will stop taking public visitors at 8 p.m. on Monday. The funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. and his body will be buried at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

There will also be a fundraiser Tuesday night at the Mariachi Mexican Bar & Grill on 311 Tanger Dr. in Terrell, with donations at the door, a silent auction and live music. All money raised and a portion of all food and drink sales will go directly to the Candanoza family. It is being organized by the Brotherhood of the Fallen Dallas.

How to watch officer Jacob Candanoza's funeral

What : Funeral of Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza

Funeral of Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17

Tuesday, Dec. 17 Time: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Location: Lakepointe Church in Rockwall, Texas

Lakepointe Church in Rockwall, Texas Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change