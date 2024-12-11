Father of fallen Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza remains in shock over his son's line-of-duty death

TERRELL — The North Texas community remembered fallen Terrell Police Officer Jacob Candanoza on Wednesday.

Members of law enforcement stood in salute as his flag-draped coffin returned to Terrell in the morning. Hundreds of law enforcement officers escorted his body from the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office to the funeral home in Terrell.

Officer Candanoza was shot during a traffic stop late Sunday night and later died. His death marks the fourth line-of-duty death for North Texas police in four months. The retired U.S. Marine and Midlothian High School graduate joined the Terrell Police Department in July. He leaves behind a wife, a five-year-old daughter, siblings, and his parents.

David Candanoza, who owns the Cedar Hill Roller Rink where Jacob grew up, is still in shock over the loss of his son and wants the community to remember him as a generous and helpful person.

"Jacob, he was five when he started skating here, and he was probably a professional by the time he was six," David Candanoza said.

Candanoza said the roller rink became a safe place for Jacob.

"Him and his brother Hawk, they were like Twinkies. They're phenomenal skaters, great skaters, played tag," Candanoza said. "We probably spent more time here than we did at the house."

Officer Candanoza spent this Sunday at the rink. That's the last time David would see his son. David got a call that night from his wife.

"When I answered the phone, in my heart, I already felt something bad. She's crying, and I can't hear all the words, but I do hear the word 'killed,'" Candanoza said.

David then rushed to the hospital.

"We're sitting there, and the lights kind of flickered. Then they got a little bit brighter, and one of the officers says, 'What was that?' I looked at him and I said, 'That's when Jacob just got his wings right there,'" Candanoza said.

David is coming to terms with the loss of his oldest son. The last pictures he took of Jacob were on Nov. 9 when he showed him his police vehicle.

"It's still really hard to believe that I'm not going to get to talk to him, but I will in spirit. I just want to see him and hug him and just pop his back," Candanoza said. "It's hard to imagine. I don't understand why I can't do that no more."

Officer Candanoza's uncle gave CBS News Texas video of the processional wrapping up at the funeral home this morning, as the family said an unexpected and painful goodbye.

"Losing a child is the worst pain you can ever imagine. I didn't think you could hurt this bad," Candanoza said.

Officer Candanoza would have turned 29 this Saturday. His funeral is expected to take place next week.