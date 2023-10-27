From lucky socks to special sweatpants, Rangers fans ready to follow their game day rituals

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — It has been a meteoric rise for both the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks and fans are taking Game 1 of the World Series seriously.

From lucky socks or sleeping in their favorite cap, baseball fans have a lot of rituals and superstitions when it comes to their favorite team.

And while some fans are satisfied stocking up on the latest World Series gear at the Globe Life Field gift shop, others have special clothes or traditions for game day.

In fact, one study conducted by Tipico Sportsbook found that about two-thirds of sports fans are superstitious when it comes to their favorite teams.

Louis Tijerina is one of them.

"For the Rangers game, if I want them to win, I definitely come to the game," Tijerina said. "I go to an away game—they lose. So, I stay home on away games."

And when he watches at home, he wears "special sweatpants."

"We wear special sweatpants and they win every time we wear those sweatpants...we started during the playoffs, [and] every time we wore the sweatpants—they win. Of course the three times they lost, we were washing them or they were dirty," Tijerina shared.

The Rangers haven't been in a World Series since 2011 and the Diamondbacks haven't made it this far since 2001, when they won against the New York Yankees.

"To see that rise in your teams' franchise in such a short period of time shows it can be done with the right management, with the right players and its been a meteoric rise for both franchises," said Rangers spokesman John Blake. "It's been a long drought on both sides and thats why I think it makes it even more special."