Frisco mayor-elect Mark Hill says his theme to unite the city was a key to his victory

After a divisive runoff election, Frisco will have its first new mayor in nine years.

Mark Hill defeated Rod Vilhauer 58%-42%. Hill made unifying the city his main campaign theme.

"I think the city was ready for a voice that tried to be unifying in its message," said Hill.

While the city has lured the Dallas Cowboys, the PGA's headquarters, and the new Universal Kids Resort Theme Park, and other businesses, it has also attracted controversy recently at city council meetings. Residents and non-residents have voiced allegations of H-1 B Visa fraud, criticism of Sharia law, and sentiments against the city's Indian and Muslim populations. That entered the mayor's race.

"I think the city will certainly need to heal," Hill said. "It's been through a lot regarding the political campaign, just in general. I don't think that cures itself overnight."

Hill told CBS News Texas that he wants to continue the city's record of attracting new businesses to keep property taxes low.

"Frisco doesn't have a property tax-raising problem," he said. "Frisco has one of the lowest property tax rates of any of the northern neighbors we have up here and I am committed to keeping ig that way, protecting the tax rate, and lowering, where we can."

With more than 245,000 residents, the city continues to grow, and there are road widening projects to keep up.

Hill described this work as "Hugely important."

He went on to say, "Frisco has grown so much and in a good way for years and the city has changed. I've been here for 22 years, and I've seen much of the change. So, every time you have a development success, it has a counterpart to that which is a challenge to safety, a challenge to infrastructure."

Another challenge, he said, is that the city used to attract young families buying their first home, but rising property values have made that difficult. "We need housing, single-family housing, in my view, that can address some of the younger market that wants to bring their young family to Frisco, Texas."

Hill takes office on July 7.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming