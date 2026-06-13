Mark Hill wins Frisco mayoral runoff, defeating Rod Vilhauer, results show

Frisco has a new mayor.

Mark Hill defeated businessman Rod Vilhauer in Saturday's Frisco mayoral runoff election, capturing 58% of the vote, complete but unofficial returns show.

Hill received 19,632 votes, while Vilhauer garnered 14,146, according to the returns with all precincts reporting.

Frisco has experienced rapid growth in recent years, fueled by major developments and corporate relocations. The next mayor will be responsible for managing that expansion while addressing traffic congestion, public safety needs, and long‑term infrastructure planning.

In the May election, Hill led the four‑candidate field with 35% (8,728 votes). Vilhauer followed with 31% (7,910 votes), trailed by Shona Sowell with 21% and former City Council member John Keating with about 13%.

Because no candidate reached a majority in the May 2 election, Hill and Vilhauer advanced to the runoff.

Vilhauer, a businessman, founded an excavation company and previously served on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.

Hill, an attorney, currently serves on the Frisco ISD school board, where he was first elected in 2023.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.