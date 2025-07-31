North Texas man accused of killing mother in knife attack, Frisco police say

A North Texas man is accused of killing his mother in a brutal knife attack, Frisco police said Thursday.

Ryan Jackson, 28, of Frisco, has been charged with murder after his mother, Marie Placide-Jackson, was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside a home in the 13500 block of Valencia Drive in Frisco.

911 call leads to arrest

A caller alerted Frisco police that his wife was deceased and identified his son as the suspect. Officers responded to the residence around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrested Jackson at the scene without incident, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Ryan Jackson, 28, of Frisco, has been charged with murder. Frisco Police Department

Investigation remains active

The suspect was taken to the Frisco Detention Facility. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information related to the murder is urged to contact Frisco police at (972) 292-6010 or submit a tip via Tip411 by texting FRISCOPD and your tip to 847411.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.