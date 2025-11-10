Frisco ISD superintendent announces decision to retire in 2026

Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip announced his retirement in a letter to families Monday afternoon.

Waldrip gave ample notice of his retirement on June 20, 2026, nearly 7 months from his announcement.

Frisco ISD

"I wanted to share my plans early to allow the Board of Trustees time to conduct a thorough and thoughtful search for the next superintendent," said Waldrip.

"I have complete confidence that the Board will identify a leader who shares our District's values and vision for continued excellence...It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve this District and this community."

Waldrip served nine years as Frisco ISD Superintendent and 44 years in public education.