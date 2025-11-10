Watch CBS News
Frisco ISD superintendent announces decision to retire in 2026

By
Nathalie Marie Palacios
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Nathalie Marie Palacios is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Nathalie is a local journalist with over five years of experience in both English and Spanish news.
Nathalie Marie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip announced his retirement in a letter to families Monday afternoon. 

Waldrip gave ample notice of his retirement on June 20, 2026, nearly 7 months from his announcement. 

Frisco ISD

"I wanted to share my plans early to allow the Board of Trustees time to conduct a thorough and thoughtful search for the next superintendent," said Waldrip. 

"I have complete confidence that the Board will identify a leader who shares our District's values and vision for continued excellence...It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve this District and this community." 

Waldrip served nine years as Frisco ISD Superintendent and 44 years in public education.  

