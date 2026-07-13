Frisco "furry" sentenced to 20 years in prison for transporting a child to Georgia for sexual exploitation

A Frisco man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to transporting a minor to a furry convention for sexual exploitation, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Joseph Ray Robertson, 37, was sentenced July 13, 2026, by U.S. District Judge Richard Schell, who also ordered lifetime supervised release following his prison term, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

Court documents show Robertson took a minor from Frisco, Texas to Atlanta, Georgia, in May 2024 to attend a furry convention, a gathering centered around a subculture involving anthropomorphic animal characters and costumes.

Prosecutors said Robertson used the event to sexually abuse the child.

"Robertson commissioned an elaborate, custom-made costume to further facilitate his furry persona," court documents state. "While at the convention, Robertson sexually abused the child ... Additionally, Robertson purchased sexual stimulants and devices at the convention, and commissioned artwork depicting his furry persona engaged in sex acts with the minor victim."

Eastern District of Texas

"This defendant's actions were depraved and absolutely justify every day of the imposed 20-year sentence," U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs said in a statement.

"Most children's experiences with people costumed as animals comes in the context of fun encounters in theme parks. This defendant turned a furry costume into a nightmare of sexual abuse," Combs said. "It shocks the conscience that a child was allowed into a convention where adults were dressed up as furry animals and sex devices were being sold. Not one person in that convention contacted the authorities to protect the child. Every child deserves security, dignity, and a community that stands fiercely in their defense."

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Frisco Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Miller. It is part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative focused on investigating and prosecuting cases involving the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.