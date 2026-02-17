Frisco elementary school educator arrested for invasive visual recording, officials say

A Frisco educator has been arrested, charged with invasive visual recording, the police department said.

Frisco police said they began investigating Michael Cheek, the 48-year-old third-grade educator who worked at Billy Gene Phillips Elementary School, after allegations of misconduct were made.

The Frisco Independent School District said it is aware of Cheek's arrest and he has been placed on administrative leave and is not allowed to enter district property.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and as soon as the District became aware of the allegations, we began working in full cooperation with the Frisco Police Department," Frisco ISD said in a statement. "We trust law enforcement to conduct a complete and thorough investigation into these allegations. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as the investigation moves forward.

"The District takes allegations of this nature very seriously. We know that families entrust us with their children every day, and any violation of that trust is unacceptable. When allegations of this nature arise, we move swiftly to protect our students and support law enforcement."

The district said it is limited in the details it can share as it is an ongoing criminal investigation, but that Frisco ISD and Phillips counselors and campus administrators are available to support students as needed. Families with concerns about their child can contact the campus directly.

Anyone with information regarding this case or related offenses is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010, or by using the Frisco PD app.

Invasive visual recording is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.