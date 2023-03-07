Frisco city leaders to decide the fate of proposed Universal Studios park

The future of Universal Studios' new theme park could be decided tonight

The future of Universal Studios' new theme park could be decided tonight

The future of Universal Studios' new theme park could be decided tonight

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Frisco city leaders are likely to decide the fate of the proposed Universal Studios theme park later Tuesday.

The park would be built on a nearly 100-acre plot of land just east of the Dallas North Tollway, and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

According to Universal Studios, the theme park is designed with a younger audience in mind. The company said they chose Frisco due to the city's growing population and ability to attract businesses.

But the proposal has received some pushback from residents, some of whom have raised concerns over the traffic and crime the theme park could bring to the area.

Once completed, it is estimated that around 20,000 people would visit on weekends.

Several people showed up to a special joint meeting hosted by the Frisco City Council and the planning and zoning commission last month to voice their frustrations.

At that time, some upset Frisco residents that opposed the project presented an idea to the city that they believe will address their concerns. That included a citizens advisory committee to study potential traffic problems.

There is also growing support to create a public park that would encircle the theme park, with the aim of keeping the theme park more secluded and offering something for adults without kids.

"It's a no-go zone for us. If we live in our neighborhood we can't walk across without paying and enjoying the space so we might as well have a green space around it that we can enjoy," said Phil Evitt.

The proposed theme park also has plenty of support in the community.

"It gives the kids something to do, gives parents more free time alone just to hang out, more stuff in the area. As it's expanding, I think it's something nice for Frisco," said Arthur Holmes who works near the site.

"I think it's a great idea, I think that the kids will have a great time, it's going to bring a lot of business to Frisco," said Ellen Sherman, who lives nearby.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Frisco city hall.

If approved, the theme park could open as soon as 2025.