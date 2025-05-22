Fourth person arrested, accused of aiding inmate in New Orleans jail escape

How police caught some of the New Orleans escaped inmates

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the escape of 10 inmates last week from a New Orleans jail, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police announced Thursday that 59-year-old Connie Weeden of Slidell, Louisiana, has been taken into custody on one felony count of being an accessory after the fact.

According to state police, Weeden was in contact with escapee Jermaine Donald by phone both before and after his jailbreak. She also provided him with cash via a cell phone app after his escape.

Donald is one of five escaped inmates who remain at large. Five have been captured.

From top left, DKenan Dennis, Gary Price, Robert Moody, Kendell Myles and Corey Boyd are seen in a combination of photos provided by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. From bottom left, Lenton VanBuren, Jermaine Donald, Antoine Massey, Derrick Groves and Leo Tate are seen. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office via AP

On Monday, Sterling Williams, a 33-year-old maintenance worker at the jail, was arrested on charges that he shut off water to a cell that the inmates used in the escape by removing a toilet from the wall, the office of Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

Then on Wednesday, state police reported that 32-year-old Cortnie Harris of New Orleans, and 38-year-old Corvanntay Baptiste of Slidell, were also arrested on charges of being accessories after the fact.

The brazen escape from the Orleans Parish Justice Center occurred in the early morning hours of May 16. The escape, part of which was captured on surveillance video, showed the inmates removing a jail cell door off its track and breaching a wall behind the toilet of a cell.

The inmates climbed a fence that separated the jail from a construction site, and eventually sprinted across a freeway. The escape wasn't discovered until more than seven hours later, at about 8:30 a.m. on May 19.

Weeden has been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

The Orleans Justice Center jail, left, in New Orleans is seen on Friday, May 16, 2025. Brett Duke/The Advocate via AP