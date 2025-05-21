2 accused of helping New Orleans inmates who escaped from jail

New video shows 5th New Orleans inmate recaptured after jailbreak

Two people have been arrested and accused of helping some of the 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail, the Louisiana State Police announced Wednesday.

The state police said in a statement that Cortnie Harris, 32, of New Orleans and Corvanntay Baptiste, 38, of Slidell, Louisiana, were arrested. They were each charged with being accessories after the fact, a felony.

According to the state police, Harris allegedly transported two of the escaped inmates to multiple locations in New Orleans. The state police didn't identify the inmates but said they're among the five who are still on the run.

Before Friday's escape, Harris was also allegedly in contact over the phone with an inmate who's still at large, the state police said. The inmate wasn't identified.

Baptiste allegedly helped escaped inmate Corey Boyd get food while he was hiding in a residence, the state police said. Boyd, 19, was captured Tuesday in New Orleans.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.