Four shot near East Fort Worth apartment complex; 3 in serious condition

Four people were shot Monday night near an apartment complex in East Fort Worth, with three hospitalized in serious condition.

Fort Worth police said the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Carol Oaks Lane. Witnesses said shots were fired between the apartment complex and a nearby store.

One person was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is now stable, according to police. Two others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening, but serious injuries. Police say one was shot in the head and arm, and the other was shot in the leg.

A fourth person was inside a nearby vehicle that was shot multiple times and was injured by shattered glass. That person refused medical treatment.

"Gun violence is something we are all concerned about and are working to eradicate," said Fort Worth City Councilwoman Deborah Peoples. "This is a national issue and one that I hope not only the federal but state government will work with local governments to enact legislation to make it harder to obtain guns."

When asked about the shooting, staff at the apartment complex said they weren't told about the shooting and that the police had not contacted them.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.