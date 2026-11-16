Four more alleged victims have come forward in the investigation into a North Texas hospital worker charged with sexually assaulting a patient, officials say.

Ernest Ussin Jr., 46, who worked as a patient care technician at Carrollton Regional Medical Center, was charged with one count of indecent assault by a health care or mental health provider in early November, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

Additional arrest warrants for indecent assault and sexual assault have been served on Ussin.

The hospital said it is "cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation," and that it could not comment further on the active criminal investigation.

Ussin was arrested by Carrollton police on Nov. 3 and remains in the Denton County Jail.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Carrollton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 972-466-3293.