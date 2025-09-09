Fort Worth Zoo welcomes lion cubs, a brother-sister duo

The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating the birth of two lion cubs. The brother-sister duo was born on June 29 to mother Saba and father Jabulani.

According to the zoo, the girl is more adventurous, bold and feisty, while the boy is more cautious and reserved and is often found close to his mom. The babies were named after their personalities – the girl is Imara, the Swahili word for strength, and the boy is Tamu, the Swahili word for sweet.

The babies have an older brother, Moja, who is almost two years old.

The zoo said zookeepers will follow Saba's lead as she dictates where and how the cubs spend their time in the den and main habitat. Zoo visitors might notice "baby proofing" in those areas with modifications, including extra logs and stepping zones for the cubs' safety.

The zoo is part of a cooperative breeding program among North American zoos to ensure a genetically diverse and thriving population of African lions. Saba, Jabulani and Abagebe, another lion at the zoo, were all born at a South African wildlife facility before they came to Fort Worth in 2012.