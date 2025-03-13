Mom fights for inclusion for son with special needs at Fort Worth Zoo camp: "This needs to change. This is wrong"

A Fort Worth mom is fighting for a change in policy at the Fort Worth Zoo that she says would allow her child with special needs to attend summer camp.

CBS News Texas

Her tearful plea on social media has reached thousands of people.

"It's really emotional," said Lo Farmer. "It's hard to see your child rejected, especially when you know they have a right to have a place at the table. And it makes me mad and it makes me sad."

The Fort Worth Zoo holds a special place for Farmer, her husband, and their young son.

"We moved into the neighborhood that was adjacent to it so we could walk to the zoo," she said. "We have member passes."

That's why Farmer knew her 4-year-old would enjoy summer camp there, but he has special needs and will need to bring his own one-on-one aide to participate.

While registering him for attendance, Farmer learned that personal aides are not permitted. That's why she posted the video on Instagram about what happened.

She has since received a flood of support.

"We're not the anomaly," Farmer said. "We're part of the community, and these children deserve better... I don't want [my son] to grow up and think I didn't fight for him."

The Fort Worth Zoo says it has never denied a child attendance at Zoo Camp and routinely offers individualized accommodations.

In response to questions from CBS News Texas, Avery Elander, the director of marketing and public relations at the Fort Worth Zoo, provided the following information:

"The Zoo provides a qualified 1:1 aide who is employed by the Fort Worth Zoo, when requested. Our uniquely qualified Zoo Education team includes an Applied Behavioral Analysis professional, four special education teachers, and 21 certified schoolteachers who work with children of varying abilities on a daily basis, and we have vast experience with campers with autism.

"In addition to the fact that our staff is professionally equipped to work with children of varying abilities, they are highly trained professionals familiar with the specific nuances of operating an education program within a unique setting like the Zoo. Their familiarity with our 64-acre park and necessary safety protocols is critical to maintaining the integrity of our program and ensuring the best possible experience for all participants.

Safety is essential for all campers in our care. Therefore, we do not permit outside adults to enter the camp with our campers due to the associated risks. Our qualified professionals, who are well-versed in our program and practices, have a long 15-year history of working successfully with campers who are neurodivergent."

However, Farmer doesn't think the zoo staff can provide the same level of care her son needs.

"These therapists that parents are providing are specifically trained to work with their kids," she said. "They know how to change the feeding tube. They know how to deal with toileting, sensory issues… Specifically for my son, it would be a one-on-one ABA therapist that's educated on his specific needs and is someone that's familiar and safe to him."

The Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas zoos all allow children to attend programs and camps with their own professional aides. Farmer hopes the Fort Worth Zoo will adopt a similar policy.

"If we can make it better for everyone, why wouldn't we?" she said.

The zoo says it has reached out to Farmer and hopes to continue the conversation.