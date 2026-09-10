Fort Worth Zoo celebrates record hatch of eight critically endangered gharials

When you wander into the MOLA reptile and amphibian exhibit at the Fort Worth Zoo, you never know what you might find.

There are snakes and frogs, turtles and fish, even a chameleon.

But the newest additions are lurking about, waiting to make their big debut.

"This is an Indian gharial, which is a type of crocodillian. This one is a little sassy today. This is one of hatchlings from 2026," said Vicky Poole, the associate curator of ectotherms at the Fort Worth Zoo.

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It is one of eight new baby gharials born and bred right in Cowtown, and it is kind of a big deal.

"This is a critically endangered species; there's actually less than 1,000 adults in the wild," said Poole. "It's record-breaking because this is the fourth year in a row for us; it's record-breaking because it's eight surviving hatchlings this year, which is our largest yet."

The eight hatchlings more than double the zoo's group of baby gharials, each with its own signature snout.

"Their snout will grow out faster than what looks like the rest of their body, and I call that their awkward teenage years, and then they kind of grow into that snout, where their body starts catching up," said Poole.

Trust me, they grow into their snouts.

"They will grow up to 15, 16 feet as an adult male. As they get bigger we stay away from their faces," said Poole.

Good advice for any aspiring naturalists out there.

The hatchlings are being kept out of public view as they continue to grow, but visitors can now see full-grown and juvenile gharials on display at the Fort Worth Zoo.