No answers from police, state on Fort Worth woman allegedly attacked by K-9 outside her home; months later, key questions remain

An open records request from the Fort Worth police produced nearly nine pages of black redaction for the case of bystander Regina Allen.

Allen, a mother and grandmother, says she is the person that police won't acknowledge in a non-criminal injured person report from April 12 on Purington Avenue publicly.

"I was literally about to be inside," Allen said. "It just chose me."

According to Allen, she was trying to alert officers to an elderly neighbor's mental state when a Fort Worth police K-9 attacked her. Before she could complete that mission, her arms went up in the air, and the video shows a dog taking her to the ground.

"I was screaming for help," Allen said. "The officers couldn't even get him off. Even his handler was saying what they say to them, their commands, and he was not listening."

Her husband, Thomas Fisher, joined their son and officers trying to break the dog's grip.

"She's laying there bleeding," Fisher said, describing severe wounds to his wife's arms.

Allen remembers looking at the injuries.

"There's stuff all over me that are supposed to be inside of me," she said.

The 50-year-old was taken to the hospital with nine puncture wounds. She got 19 stitches, which made things worse. As soon as she left the hospital, Allen was back within days.

Attorney Blerim Elmazi says the family believes accountability begins with acknowledging what happened.

"What happens is wrong is wrong, mistakes are mistakes," Elmazi said. "And we expect officers and cities who are in the wrong to just admit it, right?"

Fort Worth has been lawful but silent. The department has refused to confirm why they were in Allen's neighborhood in the first place or share information about an arrest, if any.

Instead, CBS News Texas received redactions and documents proving that video footage of the incident exists. The department denied a request to release the video to the public. Instead, it used what many law enforcement agencies shield behind Texas' Rule of Evidence to protect footage, documents, images, and other information from becoming public. Agencies send a lawful review to the Attorney General's Office, which tends to rule in law enforcement's favor even if the public has a right to know.

In Allen's case, not redacted was an officer's report that says, "The K-9 broke free" and "The K-9 bit." The victim is covered by black redactions on paper.

In real life, Allen's pain from that cannot be covered up by evidentiary privileges.

"I saw a flash of fur, and next thing I know I was on the ground," she said.