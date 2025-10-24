Dramatic video shows Fort Worth officers and bystanders lifting SUV to rescue baby trapped underneath after crash

Dramatic video released Friday by Fort Worth police shows the moment officers and bystanders lifted an SUV to rescue a 1-year-old girl trapped underneath — a heart-stopping rescue followed by life-saving efforts that helped the child survive.

The incident happened the morning of Thursday, Oct. 23, at Eastchase Parkway and I-30, in East Fort Worth.

Moments before the rescue, the child and her mother had been ejected in a violent crash.

During the rescue, onlookers pointed, shouted, and scrambled beneath the wreckage. It's unclear exactly who said what, but everyone on the scene appeared actively involved.

One voice cried out: "I think the baby's under."

Officers and civilians began pushing the vehicle. Urgent commands echoed: "Keep moving. Keep moving."

They lifted the SUV and found the child.

"She has a pulse. Is she breathing, though?" one person asked.

An officer began chest compressions.

"There it is. Keep working."

"Come on, momma."

Fort Worth Police Department Video

Signs of life emerged — a hum, then a cry.

"There you go, momma."

"Cry, please."

The baby was alive.

On Friday, Fort Worth police confirmed: "We were advised the child is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery."