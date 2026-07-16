1 dead, at least least 3 hurt, including firefighters after overnight Fort Worth house fire, officials say

At least one person has died following an early morning house fire in Fort Worth, officials confirmed Thursday.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, at about 2:45 a.m., crews were called to the home in the 3500 block of Avenue J. When they arrived, heavy fire was reported coming from the front of the home.

FWFD said two victims were removed from the home, and one of those victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

FWFD also confirmed that at least two firefighters were injured while trying to battle the blaze, which proved difficult due to items stacked by doorways and windows.

"It was what we call a 'hoarder home'," FWFD spokesperson Craig Trojacek said. "So, as you can imagine, in high heat and flames, and you're looking for somebody, and you keep on running into barriers every turn you go to… Our crews did an amazing job under those conditions."

The names of the victims or firefighters injured have not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.