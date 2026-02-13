Five teens arrested after Fort Worth police say they fired toward occupied homes, terrifying 911 callers

Police arrested five teens after officers said they were caught firing guns toward occupied homes near a South Fort Worth neighborhood Sunday night, prompting 911 callers to report bullets "passing by their heads."

Callers told police they dropped to the ground for safety, fearing serious injury or death.

Multiple charges filed against teens

Arrested were Darius Chandler and Izac Villarreal, both 19, and Alfredo Jimenez, Draylon Williams, and Donavan Wright, all 18.

All five teens are facing two counts of deadly conduct and one count of discharging a firearm in certain municipalities. Chandler, Jimenez and Williams are also facing one count each of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Jimenez is facing one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and Wright and Villarreal are each facing one count of possession of marijuana.

Fort Worth Police Department

Police respond to Yuma Street

According to Fort Worth police, officers were called just after 9:20 p.m. to the 3200 block of Yuma Street, near Mississippi Avenue, regarding a person with a weapon. The department's Real Time Crime Center reviewed surveillance footage showing multiple individuals firing guns recklessly at the location and toward nearby homes.

"Officers determined that all five individuals were shooting in the direction of occupied houses beyond the fence line, demonstrating a reckless disregard for human life," police said.

Fort Worth Police Department

High‑risk traffic stop conducted

Investigators identified a license plate, and officers conducted what police described as a "high‑risk traffic stop."

"During the stop, one passenger pulled a handgun from his waistband and shoved it under the front passenger seat, concealing it," Fort Worth police said in a news release.

All five teens were removed from the vehicle, and multiple firearms were seized, along with marijuana found in a backpack, according to police.

Fort Worth Police Department

