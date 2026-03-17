Fort Worth teen mom charged after 6-month-old son killed in crash; Tarrant County DA reviewing case

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office will decide whether more serious charges are filed against a Fort Worth teen mother whose infant son died after being ejected from their car in a March 7 crash, police said Tuesday.

Karla Lopez, 17, currently faces a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled (reckless) resulting in serious bodily injury, according to jail records.

"According to the Detective, it will be up to the D.A.'s office if they choose to upgrade any charges," Fort Worth police spokesman Buddy Calzada told CBS News Texas via email. "The case is still under investigation as well."

Karla Lopez, 17 Tarrant County Jail

Lopez was released on a $30,000 bond, records show.

Officers were dispatched just after 7 a.m. Saturday, March 7, to Rock Island Street and Azle Avenue. Police believe Lopez ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, and that her unrestrained 6‑month‑old son - later identified as Sebastian Reyes - was ejected. The infant died after being taken to a local hospital, police said.

Lopez was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of non‑life‑threatening injuries before being released and taken to the city jail, according to police.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.