Co‑worker confesses to killing missing North Texas man and stealing his car, police say

A North Texas man reported missing earlier this week was found dead Friday, and police say a co‑worker has confessed to fatally shooting him and stealing his car.

The suspect, Gregory D. Lewis, 34, remains in custody and faces a forthcoming capital murder charge, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Lewis is accused of killing 31‑year‑old Thomas King, who had been last seen in his Taco Casa work uniform. King was reported missing on Tuesday after failing to return home Monday from the fast‑food restaurant in the 1100 block of Bridgewood Drive.

Car found at Arlington motel

Police said King's car was found at the Quality Inn on I‑20 in Arlington, and surveillance video showed Lewis arriving in King's vehicle shortly after King left work.

Detectives identified the man in the video and arrested him on unrelated charges.

Gregory D. Lewis, 34 Tarrant County Jail

Body discovered on Fort Worth's East Side

King's body was located on Friday in an open field on Fort Worth's East Side, authorities said.

According to police, Lewis confessed to shooting the victim and stealing his car.

Medical examiner review pending

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Taco Casa for comment.