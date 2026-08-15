Man killed and resident injured in shooting after altercation at Fort Worth home, police say

A dispute between two men escalated into gunfire Saturday, leaving one fatally shot and another wounded in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to the 6900 block of Misty Glen Court in the city's East Division.

Investigators said a resident arrived and found a man he knew on the property, leading to a verbal dispute. Both men exchanged gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The resident was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, authorities said.

Police said the man who was killed had an active protective order against him involving someone who lives at the home.

CBS News Texas

According to Fort Worth police, homicide detectives are investigating. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the victim's identity.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact Fort Worth police at (817) 392‑4222.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.