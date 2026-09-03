Man shot in Cultural District in Fort Worth; police searching for suspect

A man is in the hospital early Thursday after being shot in Fort Worth's Cultural District, police say.

The Fort Worth Police Department said at about 2:47 a.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard in response to a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said a suspect has not been taken into custody for the crime and have yet to release details surrounding what led to the gunfire.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more becomes available.