Dashcam video helps lead police to suspect in fatal Fort Worth road rage shooting

New details are being released about what led up to a deadly road rage incident on Thursday that killed a Fort Worth woman.

Police have charged 37‑year‑old Patrick Lawrence with Latavia Davis' murder.

The shooting happened just before 6:40 a.m. at I‑20 and Trail Lake Drive, near Granbury Road, according to TxDOT.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lawrence told investigators he was on his way to work, driving east on I‑20, when Davis began tailgating him. Investigators said Davis then merged left, cutting Lawrence off. As her car passed, police say Lawrence pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the vehicle, hitting Davis in the upper arm and torso.

Fort Worth police said a witness's dashcam video helped identify Lawrence, who was later found at work in Justin, more than 30 miles from the scene. Investigators said they found a gun in his vehicle.

Growing concerns over aggressive driving

CBS News Texas

Davis was a teacher's aide at E. Ray Elementary School. Everman ISD released a statement saying it is "deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of our staff. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the employee's family, loved ones, colleagues, students, and all those impacted by this loss."

A Facebook post from The Vision Church of Fort Worth identified Davis as a member of the congregation.

According to AAA's Foundation for Traffic Safety, road rage incidents are increasing nationwide, and in Texas, about 1,700 road rage crashes are reported each year.

"96% of drivers admitted to AAA that they did some form of aggressive driving within the past 30 days," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA spokesperson.

In the wake of the latest road rage shooting, Fort Worth police are warning drivers to disengage from aggressive encounters.

"No place is worth your life, to get there on time, it's not," said Officer Cynthia Wood, a spokesperson with the department. "Don't get involved, don't engage in situations like that, avoid eye contact, let them pass."

While the investigation into Davis' death continues, police say these types of incidents are preventable.

"We have to be more cautious about what we're doing and patient," Wood said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.