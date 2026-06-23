Fort Worth educator sues district after reassignment, citing anti-Muslim backlash

A Fort Worth educator's reassignment after online criticism of her social media posts has sparked community protests and a federal lawsuit alleging violations of her constitutional rights.

Shayma Alzubi, a Palestinian American and Muslim educator who has worked for Fort Worth ISD for 13 years, was recently promoted to principal of Western Hills High School.

According to the lawsuit, criticism intensified after the district shared a photo of Alzubi wearing a hijab to announce her promotion. Critics then began reviewing her social media activity and raising concerns about several posts.

Among the posts cited in the lawsuit was a photo of Alzubi posing with a drawing from a Chili's coloring contest that included the phrase "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine." Other posts highlighted in the lawsuit promoted mask‑wearing during the COVID‑19 pandemic and featured a Black Lives Matter image.

Fort Worth ISD has launched an investigation into Alzubi and reassigned her to administrative duties away from the principal's office.

The controversy drew a large turnout at Tuesday's school board meeting, where more than 60 people signed up to speak.

Many speakers voiced support for Alzubi, including students who urged district leaders not to let criticism of her social media activity determine her future with the district.

Others argued that her past posts raise concerns about her ability to remain impartial in a leadership role.

The lawsuit alleges the district "gave in to anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian hysteria," violating Alzubi's First Amendment rights.

Alzubi's legal counsel from the Council on American-Islamic Relations said during a Tuesday news conference that the district's actions amount to a constitutional violation and called for her reinstatement.

Supporters also argued that Fort Worth ISD risks losing a highly qualified educator.

The district declined to comment, citing pending litigation. It has not indicated when its investigation will be completed.

Alzubi is seeking reinstatement as principal of Western Hills High School through the federal lawsuit.