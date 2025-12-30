Fort Worth police warn against fireworks, gunfire on New Year's Eve

North Texas law enforcement is warning people not to set off fireworks or fire guns on New Year's Eve, Wednesday night — and in the city of Fort Worth, it could land you a hefty fine.

While it's a clear message, it's one that still has to be repeated every year.

"Do not fire your gun up in the air, do not use fireworks in the city of Fort Worth," said Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson. "We see, every now and then, during the holidays, injuries. Kids get hurt, things catch on fire."

North Texans are ringing in the new year with personal fireworks and celebratory gunfire, which is against the law within the city of Fort Worth, both of which come with a ticket and a fine of up to $500.

"Three or four years ago, over on the North side of Fort Worth, we have the Meacham airport," Segura said. "Well, we had an issue that people were firing, not only fireworks, but guns up in the air, and some of those projectiles came down and hit some of the windshields of the planes. So, it is very dangerous."

Last year, the department said it responded to 87 shots fired calls and 42 fireworks calls, and those numbers only include the calls they physically went out to.

"We do see an increased number of calls, but we want citizens to call," he said.

Fort Worth police have a simple request for people: think before firing a gun or lighting fireworks.

"We want them to enjoy the holidays, enjoy the New Year, but please do it in a responsible way," said Segura.