Fort Worth police searching for 2 suspects who allegedly broke into a home wearing ski masks, carrying guns

Fort Worth police are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a home early Friday morning near the historic southside.

The break-in happened just after 3:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of E. Maddox Ave. The homeowner told police that several men broke into his house wearing ski masks and carrying guns.

Once officers arrived at the home, there was a report of a shooting victim one street over, in the 1400 block of E. Myrtle St. The man who was shot was who called 911 for help, according to police. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to Fort Worth police, it is believed that the homeowner who originally called police was who shot the man.

Police said that two other suspects entered the residence, fled, and as of Friday morning, are not in custody.