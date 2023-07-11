Fort Worth police searching for suspect in road rage shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an early morning road rage shooting.

Fort Worth police say it happened around 5:21 a.m. July 11 at the 5000 block of the South Freeway service road.

The victim said he was going northbound approaching East Felix Street and the suspect had been traveling beside the victim when there was an exchange between the two.

The victim continued to say that as he was approaching Felix Street, the suspect discharged a firearm, striking the driver's side of the victim's vehicle. The gunfire struck the victim in the hand.

The Fort Worth police gun violence unit is investigating.