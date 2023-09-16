Fort Worth police respond to prowler reports, find shooting victim in apartment

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A woman is dead after being found by police with gunshot wounds in a Fort Worth apartment on Saturday.

Fort Worth police officers responded to the 600 block of Woodchucker Dr. following reports of a prowler. When they arrived, the officers discovered an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment; however, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Officers also identified the suspect at the scene, who displayed injuries to his forearm. The suspect received medical treatment at an area hospital and was subsequently released.

The suspect was arrested and put into custody due to outstanding warrants on unrelated offenses. Police say they are preparing a warrant for the suspect in connection with the shooting.