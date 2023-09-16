Watch CBS News
Fort Worth police respond to prowler reports, find shooting victim in apartment

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A woman is dead after being found by police with gunshot wounds in a Fort Worth apartment on Saturday.

Fort Worth police officers responded to the 600 block of Woodchucker Dr. following reports of a prowler. When they arrived, the officers discovered an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment; however, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Officers also identified the suspect at the scene, who displayed injuries to his forearm. The suspect received medical treatment at an area hospital and was subsequently released.

The suspect was arrested and put into custody due to outstanding warrants on unrelated offenses. Police say they are preparing a warrant for the suspect in connection with the shooting.

CBS Texas Staff
The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

