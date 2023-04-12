Watch CBS News
Local News

Keyannie Banks found safe, Fort Worth police say

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Eye on Texas: Wednesday, April 12
Eye on Texas: Wednesday, April 12 01:29

UPDATE: Keyannie Banks has been found safe.

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Fort Worth police are asking the public for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Keyannie Banks, 11, was last seen in the 7400 block of Kingswood Circle at about 9:30 p.m. on April 11. 

Banks is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve button-up shirt, black leggings, and brown boots.

Fort Worth police ask that anyone with information about Banks to call them at 817-392-4222.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 6:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.