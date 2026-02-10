Cherished Fort Worth police K9 Nico dies while living in retirement with his handler

Retired Fort Worth K9 Nico, who served the city with distinction for five years, has died, officials said.

Nico "faithfully and honorably" served Fort Worth from 2012 to 2017, according to a joint statement from Fort Worth Patrol K9 Support, the City of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Police Department.

The groups announced his death "with profound sadness and heavy hearts" in a statement last week.

"Following his retirement, Nico spent his remaining years by the side of his handler, where he was cherished not only as a partner in service, but as family," the city said in a social media post.