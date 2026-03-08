Fort Worth police helicopter makes emergency landing after mechanical issue, department says

A helicopter pilot and tactical flight officer were taken to the hospital after a Fort Worth police helicopter made an emergency landing late Saturday night, the department said.

Around 10:15 p.m., Air One took off from the heliport at Meacham Airport to assist on a call for service in the Central Division. Air One reached about 100 feet when it experienced a mechanical issue, Fort Worth police said.

The pilot tried to make it back to the helipad, but had to make an emergency landing on airport property, just short of the helipad, according to the department. The pilot and tactical flight officer were the only two on board. Both were evaluated by the Fort Worth Fire Department for minor injuries and taken to the hospital as a precaution, Fort Worth police said.

The Fort Worth Police Department said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating.