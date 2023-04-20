Fort Worth police investigating drive-by shooting near Cowboy Convenience Store

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) - Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened near the Cowboy Convenience Store, at the intersection of 1864 Handley Drive and Yolanda Drive.

It happened on April 20.

The victim was shot in both legs and is recovering at Texas Health Harris Methodist. He told officers he was shot while walking with two other people.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Fort Worth Police Department.