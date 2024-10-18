Fort Worth Police Department fires officer involved in hit-and-run, shooting

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Police Department fired one of its officers who shot a man while off duty last month.

William Martin called 911 around 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 and reported that a red Ford F-150 hit his vehicle and fled. He was driving southbound on I-35W at Morningside Drive.

During the 911 call, Martin began following the truck and said that the driver was trying to ram his vehicle.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Martin then reported that shots had been fired.

The two vehicles came to a stop on the southbound service road on I-35W at Bellvue Drive, the department said, and responding officers arrived at 4:13 p.m.

FWPD said officers found that Samuel Christopher, the driver of the truck, had been shot several times. The driver received immediate medical treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries.

Martin had been on restricted duty as the investigation took place. On Sept. 20, he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

After his arrest, he was placed on detached duty. An internal review found that the level of force used by Martin was unjustified, leading to his firing, FWPD said.

Martin had been with FWPD for 19 years.

"The Fort Worth Police Department is filled with officers who do the job right every day. Our department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and in doing so, we will continue to be transparent and open with our community," the department's statement read.