Police Chief Eddie Garcia says technology is needed to keep community safe as he reflects on 1 year in Fort Worth

One year after being sworn in as the new police chief of the Fort Worth Police Department, Eddie Garcia praises the support from his staff and the city and says technology is needed to help the department grow and reduce crime amid debates over privacy concerns.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News Texas, he reflects on his first year in Fort Worth and the department's focus.

Garcia, who first served as police chief for the Dallas Police Department for over three years and as an assistant city manager in Austin before returning to North Texas, said that Fort Worth stands out. He said there's tremendous support from city officials, including Mayor Mattie Parker.

"Even in a tough budget year, law enforcement and budget safety wasn't an afterthought," Garcia said. "It was on the minds of every council member and city manager that we're going to expand the department and grow."

And as the department grows, Garcia said that there are myriad examples of how technology, including Flock, has helped solve crimes. He said the department plans to expand its drone first responder program and real-time crime center while using technological advancements.

And despite local debates and concerns about data and privacy, Garcia doesn't believe it's the right path to simply throw the technology away, but recognizes that guardrails are needed.

"We do have to take a step back and be responsible and know that there can be abuses and that we need to ensure that we're utilizing this technology appropriately," Garcia said.

Garcia said the goal is safety.

"We can't have officers on every single street, so we need the technology to keep people safe," he said. "We can't be afraid of technology."

Also, over the last year, the city's violent and property crime numbers have declined after the city instituted a new crime plan that his staff has embraced.

"To see my commanders, and staff, and the officers really embracing it, and having to show the fruits of their labor and what the outcome is, is something that we're definitely all proud of," Garcia said. "It's not just my department, it's the city department, and I'm very proud of their work and what they're doing."

So what does the future look like for Fort Worth?

Garcia said it's to continue reducing crime because "one victim is too many." Another priority is to grow and recruit more members to the police department, as he ensures his staff loves coming to work.