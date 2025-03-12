Fort Worth police investigating 2 shootings they believe are connected

Fort Worth police investigating 2 shootings they say are connected

Fort Worth police investigating 2 shootings they say are connected

Fort Worth police investigating 2 shootings they say are connected

Fort Worth police are investigating two shooting incidents that happened on Tuesday that they now believe are connected.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a business along Bridge Street in East Fort Worth around 4 a.m., a Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson told CBS News Texas.

When officers arrived, they found the first victim, who said he was shot after opening the front door of the business to the suspect.

The suspect then took off running from the business. The victim was grazed in the head with a bullet and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A short time later, officers responded to another shooting call from Bridgewood Drive, just minutes from the first location. A second victim was found in his vehicle with gunshot wounds and also taken to the hospital.

Police said they located the suspect at a nearby apartment complex and arrested him. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately confirm how they found the suspect or his identity. However, a report for the Tarrant County Corrections Center showed a man was in custody on a related aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Details on any possible relationships between the victims and the suspects were not immediately available.