Fort Worth pastor jailed after indictment on sexual assault, child enticement charges

Pastor Alonzo Diego Fuller Jr. has been in a Tarrant County jail since May 5. No bond is posted, and no amount is set. The charismatic church leader is facing a charge of sexual assault for a victim who is allegedly under the age of 18.

"And now my name is known to everybody in Texas, it seems like," Fuller said. "And I'm like, God, if this attack is that big, I can imagine the reward that will come back as long as I continue to stand faithful. I'm going to follow through until it's finished."

Tarrant County

The 40-year-old spoke openly to his members about his August 31, 2025, arrest by Fort Worth Police at his Journey Fort Worth Church in a sermon last year.

"Before it all came out, I already had an idea that I was going to post my mug shot, put my mug shot up there," he said. "That's me. I still look good."

The church's media team put his mugshot on the monitor behind him. For those watching online, the mugshot went full screen at one point.

It's unclear if Fuller will show his latest mugshot. Tarrant County court records show he was indicted on two counts in early March. He was arrested in early May.

After his first arrest, Fuller said the allegations were serious, "I want to be transparent, and I want to start off by saying that the allegations that was made towards me are absolutely false. I want you to know that."

On count one, the indictment alleges Fuller used his position as a clergyman and spiritual advisor to exploit the emotional dependency of a female, whom he allegedly touched with his hand sexually without her consent.

The second count, according to the indictment, said he enticed and lured a child younger than 18 into specific conduct that involves sexual activity.

CBS News Texas reached out to Fuller in his jail cell for an interview. He declined, saying he needed to speak with his attorney.

Prior to his arrest, the church's elders released a statement that said in part, "Pastor Diego fully supports and welcomes a thorough investigation by the criminal justice system and looks forward to the opportunity to clear his name. He remains committed to transparency and truth as the legal process moves forward."

CBS News Texas has not been able to locate the alleged victim for comment.

When Fuller spoke to his congregation about the initial arrest in his September 8 sermon, he attributed the allegations to the devil and asked for their prayers and support for him and his family.

"They often expect perfection from a position like this, but I just want to submit to you, Journey Fort Worth Church, and let you know plainly, if you're looking for a perfect pastor, I am not your boy," he said. "I am human. I am flawed, and I'm still being shaped by God every single day. But I will say again, the allegations made towards me in this case are absolutely not true."