Fort Worth parents form group to resist possible state takeover of schools

Parents, clergy and community leaders gathered Monday night to form a new group aimed at stopping a possible state takeover of Fort Worth Independent School District.

Families Organized Resisting Takeover, which calls itself FORT, held its first meeting at an east Fort Worth church, drawing dozens who said they wanted decisions about schools to remain local.

"I believe in the power of our public schools," one attendee said during the meeting, as others applauded. FORT leader Zach Leonard held up a sign and told the crowd, "We love our fort, and we are here to protect the fort."

Concerns tied to struggling campus

The urgency stems from persistent academic trouble at Forest Oak Sixth Grade Center, which has recorded five consecutive years of failing ratings. That streak leaves the district vulnerable to intervention by the Texas Education Agency. Education Commissioner Mike Morath could respond by appointing a state board, a new superintendent — or both. Morath visited Fort Worth recently to review district efforts in person.

Other large Texas districts, including Houston, have previously been placed under full state control, a precedent FORT members say would be damaging if repeated locally.

"This is a huge step in the right direction," Leonard said of the meeting. "This is one of the best meetings I've been to on behalf of our school district in decades."

Supporters call for local solutions

Meeting attendee Lon Burnam, a former state representative, said the gathering produced meaningful discussion.

"There was a lot of good commentary, good comments, and good understanding," Burnam said.

Fort Worth ISD officials say the district is already making progress. In recent reporting, the district noted improvements in overall ratings and literacy scores and announced a "resource campus model" set to roll out next year. The plan would convert seven struggling campuses into support hubs, providing additional resources and access to more experienced teachers, district officials said.

Advocates urge patience, continued effort

"We have seen some massive improvement," Leonard said, urging patience. "Give this superintendent and the board the time needed to turn this thing around. It's going to take a few years. It will not happen overnight."

The Texas education commissioner is expected to announce a decision within the next two to three months. Until then, FORT says it will continue organizing and advocating for local control.